Wednesday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for a man charged in connection to an attempted homicide was continued at the request of his attorney.
During the hearing, attorney Michael Donovan, who represents Marvin Garnica, asked that it be postponed yet again, adding that the prosecution was in agreement.
Donovan said more time was needed to conduct additional investigation work into the case.
Superior Court Judge David Haws reluctantly granted Donovan’s request, but not before issuing a stern warning.
In addition to setting Garnica’s next court date for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 23, Haws also cautioned Donovan that he would not grant any more continuances.
He stated that he expects to either set a trial date at Garnica’s next court appearance or conduct a change-of-plea hearing.
Garnica, who appeared in person and has been out of custody since posting a $100,000 bond, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of hindering prosecution and attempted second-degree murder.
In July 2020, deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2700 block of South Avenue 17E.
Upon their arrival on scene, deputies rendered first aid to an adult female who had been shot multiple times, and an adult female with a single stab wound.
Both females were later transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
During the course of the investigation, YCSO Investigators identified Garnica as a suspect.
Deputies later arrested Garnica on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Avenida Del Prado.
