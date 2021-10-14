Wednesday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for a man arrested in connection to an attempted homicide last year was continued after his attorney said the case was close to being resolved.
During what was to be a change-of-plea or trial setting hearing, attorney Michael Donovan, who represents Marvin Garnica, asked for a continuance
Donovan explained that he talked with prosecutors and will meet with them in the coming days to resolve the case.
Garnica, who appeared out of custody, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of hindering prosecution and attempted 2nd-degree murder, according to court records.
Court records also indicate that he has been out of custody since posting a $100,000 bond on March 10.
Upon hearing no objection, Superior Court David Haws granted Donovan’s request and rescheduled the hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 27.
On Friday, July 24, 2020, at approximately 10:11 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a person with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2700 block of South Avenue 17E.
Upon their arrival on scene, deputies rendered first aid to an adult female who had been shot multiple times, and an adult female with a single stab wound.
Both females were later transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
During the course of the investigation, YCSO Investigators identified Garnica as a suspect.
Deputies later arrested Garnica on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Avenida Del Prado.
Also arrested and charged in connection to the case were Claudia Lynn Douglas and Juan Carlos Hernandez.
