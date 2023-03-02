A Yuma County Superior Court judge on Wednesday postponed a hearing for a man who allegedly stabbed one woman and shot another one.
Attorney Michael Donovan, who represents Marvin Garnica, asked for a 30 to 60-day continuance.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A Yuma County Superior Court judge on Wednesday postponed a hearing for a man who allegedly stabbed one woman and shot another one.
Attorney Michael Donovan, who represents Marvin Garnica, asked for a 30 to 60-day continuance.
He explained that his client’s case can’t be resolved until the trial for a co-defendant – which was recently scheduled to get underway in October – has been completed.
Garnica, who appeared out of custody for the hearing, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, hindering prosecution and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He has been out of custody since posting a $100,000 bond.
Garnica had previously been scheduled to stand trial in September, but it was ultimately vacated.
Upon hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge David Haws granted the request and scheduled Garnica’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on April 26.
In July 2020, deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2700 block of South Avenue 17E.
Upon their arrival on scene, deputies rendered first-aid to an adult female who had been shot multiple times, and an adult female with a single stab wound.
Both females were later transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
During the course of the investigation, YCSO investigators identified Garnica as a suspect.
Deputies later arrested Garnica on Dec. 22, at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Avenida Del Prado.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sunny. High 69F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Mainly sunny. High near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.