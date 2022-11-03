The man who allegedly stabbed one woman and shot another more than two years ago may not stand trial.
Attorney Michael Donovan, who represents Marvin Garnica, said during a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Wednesday that he is still working on a resolution.
He then asked for a continuance, saying he did not think the case would need to go to trial.
Garnica has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, hindering prosecution and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He appeared in person at the hearing, and has been out of custody since posting a $100,000 bond.
Superior Court Judge David Haws asked what needed to be dome to move the case along, which prompted Donovan to ask to approach the bench.
After conferring with Donovan and a prosecutor for several minutes outside the hearing of those in the courtroom, Haws scheduled Garnica’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on March 1, 2023.
Garnica had previously been scheduled to stand trial in September, but it was ultimately vacated.
In July 2020, deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2700 block of South Avenue 17E.
Upon their arrival on scene, deputies rendered first-aid to an adult female who had been shot multiple times, and an adult female with a single stab wound.
Both females were later transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
During the course of the investigation, YCSO Investigators identified Garnica as a suspect.
Deputies later arrested Garnica on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Avenida Del Prado.