Thursday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for the man who has been charged in connection to a double homicide was postponed at the request of the defense.
When asked to provide the court with an update on the status of the case, attorney Antonio Bustamante, of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, requested a continuance.
Bustamante explained that while Yuma psychologist Dr. Ashley Bruce Hart II was finally able to conduct a court-ordered psychiatric examination of his client, he has not received the final report yet.
Bustamante represents Francisco Dominguez, who has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of misconduct with weapons.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, who is presiding over the case, granted Bustamante’s request and rescheduled Dominguez’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on May 5.
According to Yuma police, officers responded to the 1200 block of West 3rd Street at approximately 5:16 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 20 for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived on scene, they found two men who had been shot.
The first man, who was later identified as 43-year-old Pedro Aguayo Ramos, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, known to be 38-year-old Christian Gonzalez, died at 1:30 p.m. the same day at a Phoenix-area hospital.
Yuma police also arrested Dominguez that day.