A hearing for the former corrections officer at the state prison in San Luis who allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death was postponed on Thursday so a settlement conference in the case can be held.
When asked to provide the court with an update on the status of the case, attorney Robert Treblicok of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office said he needed to ask for a continuance. He explained that he has filed a motion with the court asking for a settlement conference but it has not been scheduled yet.
Treblicok represents Isaac Abraham Rivera, who has been charged with one count of first-degree murder per domestic violence in the stabbing death of Leticia Martinez. He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail without bond.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, upon hearing no opposition from the prosecution, granted Treblicok’s request and scheduled Rivera’s next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. April 22 for a status conference.
According to Somerton police, officers responded to the 700 block of East Angelica Street at 11:42 p.m. Oct. 26 after receiving a 911 call reporting a stabbing at the location. When officers arrived, they found a female victim, identified as Martinez, with stab wounds. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Information gathered by Somerton police officers during the course of their investigation led to Rivera being identified as a possible suspect. He was later arrested at an undisclosed address without incident.