A Yuma County Superior Court judge granted a defense request to continue Wednesday’s hearing for the man who allegedly shot another person several times in the desert near Gadsden earlier this year.
In asking for the postponement, attorney Cid Kallen of the Territorial Law firm explained that he is in the process of negotiating a plea offer and is still scheduling witness interviews.
Kallen represents Abelarde Valenzuela Conde, who has been charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
Conde appeared at the hearing out of custody after previously being released on his own recognizance.
Upon hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge Davis Haws granted Kallen’s request and rescheduled Conde’s hearing for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 14.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the vicinity of County 19th Street and Avenue D at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a physical altercation.
Upon their arrival, deputies discovered evidence suggesting the altercation had escalated into a shooting, although no one involved in the incident was on scene.
The victim, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was already being taken to the Somerton Police Department.
He was subsequently transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by a Somerton Cocopah Fire Department ambulance and is in stable condition.
YCSO’s Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.
In speaking with witnesses, investigators were able to locate and detain Conde, who had been identified as a suspect in the shooting.
He was later arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail.