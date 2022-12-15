Tuesday’s change-of-plea hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for a man charged in a string of burglaries did not happen.
It was instead postponed at the request of his attorney, Joshua Tesoriero.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Tuesday’s change-of-plea hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for a man charged in a string of burglaries did not happen.
It was instead postponed at the request of his attorney, Joshua Tesoriero.
In asking for a six-week continuance, Tesoriero informed the court that he needed time to interview a detective involved with the case.
Upon hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey granted the request.
Tesoriero of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office represents Eduardo Arias, who appeared at the hearing out of custody.
Arias has been charged with five felony offenses, including four counts of theft of means of transportation and one count of burglary.
His next hearing has been rescheduled to 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 27.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries began in April, taking place in the 2400 block of East 14th Street. In some instances, vehicles were stolen.
During the course of the investigation, Arias was identified as a suspect and a search warrant was served at his residence in July.
Two vehicles that had been reported stolen during the burglaries were found on the property and recovered.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mostly sunny skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 63F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.