Wednesday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for Daniel Carranza-Alvarez of Somerton was continued at the request of his attorney.
Carranza-Alvarez allegedly barricaded himself inside a home during a more than six-hour standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies last year.
In asking for a 30-day continuance, attorney Cynthia Brubaker of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office informed the court that she had recently met with the prosecutor assigned to the case and they have worked out the terms for a potential plea offer, but still need more time.
Brubaker also asked Superior Court Judge Davis Haws if it would be possible for her and the prosecutor to meet him in chamber some time before her client’s next hearing to discuss the details of the potential plea.
Carranza-Alvarez was present for the hearing via video feed from the courtroom inside the Yuma County jail.
He remains in custody on a $200,000 cash-only bond, and has been charged with discharging a firearm at an occupied structure, aggravated assault per domestic violence, aggravated assault, endangerment, and disorderly conduct per domestic violence, all of which are felonies.
Haws granted Brubaker’s request, and scheduled Carranza-Alvarez’s next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. on July 29. He also informed Brubaker to contact his judicial assistant to set up a time for the in-chamber meeting.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in October of 2019. Deputies received a report of a male subject in the street firing multiple gunshots in the 2700 block of West Donley Road.
During the initial investigation, it was learned that the suspect became agitated with family members and began firing multiple gunshots inside the home while three people were inside, and then fired toward a family member outside the home.
Carranza-Alvarez went back into his yard and continued to fire multiple shots. He then barricaded himself in the home and refused to surrender.
Responding agencies established a perimeter around the neighborhood and requested additional units.
The YCSO Special Response Team arrived and took command, and was assisted by the Yuma Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team, U.S. Border Patrol BORTAC and a Customs and Border Protection Air Marine helicopter.
Nearby homes were also evacuated with use of YCSO and YPD armored vehicles. During the stand-off Carranza-Alvarez allegedly came out of the house several times in an attempt to shoot the helicopter.
The YCSO and YPD Crisis Management Teams attempted to communicate with the suspect, but he would not respond.
Deputies were eventually able to make entry into the home and used a tactical robot to search inside, where they saw multiple firearms staged throughout the residence and that doors had been barricaded with furniture blocking entry ways.
At approximately 12:37 A.M., the suspect, Carranza-Alvarez was located inside his bedroom and verbal commands were given via the robot for him to exit the home.
Approximately three minutes later Carranza-Alvarez came out and surrendered peacefully. There were also no reports of any injuries as a result of the incident.