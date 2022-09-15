Wednesday’s hearing for the man who allegedly fathered a child with a runaway teenager was continued until next month by a Yuma County Superior Court judge.
In asking for the continuance, attorney Joshua Tesoriero of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office informed the court that he has spoken with the prosecution about a plea offer but no agreement has been reached yet.
Tesoriero represents Mark Pierson, who has been charged with child abuse, child abuse per domestic violence and sexual conduct with a minor per domestic violence.
He remains in custody in the Yuma County jail on a $150,000 cash-only bond.
Upon hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge David Haws granted Tesoriero’s request and scheduled Pierson’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 12.
Tesoriero also asked if a conditions of release hearing could also be held as well, with Haws agreed to do.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, on July 20, at approximately 11 p.m. investigators arrested Pierson at his home in the 9200 block of Amanda Drive.
The investigation began with a welfare check on a newborn who had not received medical care and was reportedly born inside the home.
During the investigation, it was revealed the mother of the newborn was a minor who had been reported as a runaway out of California. Her name had been entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2020.
The newborn was turned over to the Arizona Department of Child Safety.