Thursday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for the man charged in connection to setting his own apartment on fire was rescheduled for next month so a plea offer could be finalized.
In updating the court on the status of the case, attorney Josh Cordova asked the court for a 30-day continuance, saying his client still needs to see a doctor.
The reason, Cordova explained, is that it will provide the prosecution with the documentation needed to resolve the case through a plea offer.
Cordova represents Mike Galvan, who has been charged with two felony offenses, which are arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage.
After hearing from both counsel, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted Cordova’s request and scheduled Galvan’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 10.
Galvan, who is out of custody, appeared in person for the hearing, unlike last month. which resulted in an order to show cause being issued to explain why he was not present for the hearing.
Cordova explained at the time that his client had been admitted to a treatment center in Tempe.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 12:20 p.m. on March 29, a suspicious fire was reported in an apartment located in the 100 block of East 23rd Street.
Firefighters made sure the fire had not spread within the apartment or to any of the adjoining units. Damage was contained to the couch and mattress removed from the dwelling, but smoke damage was apparent throughout the interior.
There was no one inside the apartment when firefighters arrived and there were no known injuries.
After the fire was extinguished, the initial investigation revealed that it appeared to have been intentionally set.
Later that same day, at approximately 6:18 p.m., Galvan was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on multiple felony charges, including suspicion of arson, disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
Galvan also allegedly admitted he started the fire and that he lived in the apartment.