Wednesday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for the man charged in connection to a vehicle pursuit that ended when he crashed into a brick wall to avoid being hit by a semi-truck was continued so a plea offer can be finalized.

In asking that the hearing be postponed, attorney Richard Edgar, who represents Antonio Gutierrez-Ceballos, explained that a plea has been offered to his client that will resolve all of the cases against his client.

