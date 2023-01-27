Wednesday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for the man charged in connection to a vehicle pursuit that ended when he crashed into a brick wall to avoid being hit by a semi-truck was continued so a plea offer can be finalized.
In asking that the hearing be postponed, attorney Richard Edgar, who represents Antonio Gutierrez-Ceballos, explained that a plea has been offered to his client that will resolve all of the cases against his client.
He said that there is a problem with one of the plea offers that he needs to discuss with the assigned prosecutor but has not been able to do so because he has been out of the office, and it is not known when he will return.
Superior Court Judge David Haws granted Edgar’s but suggested he contact the Yuma County Attorney’s Office to see if there was another prosecutor who could act on behalf of the assigned one.
No mention was made as to the reasons for the assigned prosecutor’s absence.
He then set the next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 15. If no plea agreement is reached, the cases against Gutierrez-Ceballos will be set for trials.
Gutierrez-Ceballos has six cases against him. He has been charged with a total of 20 felony offenses and one misdemeanor and remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $75,000 bond.
Some of the charges against Gutierrez-Ceballos include resisting arrest, possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, burglary and theft of means of transportation.
Edgar represents Gutierrez-Ceballos in three of the cases, while attorney Michael Donovan has two and attorney Kelly Smith has the final one.
According to Yuma police, the incident happened in April in the 9600 block of East 36th Lane, when officers located a stolen Chevy Silverado that had been used earlier in the week in an armed robbery.
The vehicle was then tracked to the 11000 block of South Avenue 9E with the assistance of the Arizona Department of Public Safety Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) and the Department of Public Safety’s Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force (AVTTF).
The vehicle was being driven by Gutierrez-Ceballos, who was a suspect in the March 28 armed robbery at Walmart, 8151 E. 32nd St.
When officers approached the vehicle, Gutierrez-Ceballos allegedly attempted to hit a GITTEM detective with the vehicle and fled the scene at a high rate of speed, prompting Yuma police officers to give chase.
The pursuit ended in the 3500 block of East 32nd Street, which is where the crash happened. Gutierrez-Ceballos was taken into custody and was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for non-life–threatening injuries.
He was treated and released from Yuma Regional Medical Center and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on numerous felony offenses. It was discovered that Gutierrez-Ceballos was also wanted for multiple felony warrants.
In the Walmart incident, the initial investigation revealed a man entered the business, selected items and attempted to leave the store without paying.
When confronted by loss prevention associates from the store, the suspect dropped the items and displayed a handgun.
The suspect then fled the scene in a Chevy Silverado, which had been stolen in California, that was waiting in the parking lot.
The loss prevention associate knew the suspect to be Gutierrez-Ceballos and gave the information to officers on scene.