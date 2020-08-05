A status hearing Tuesday morning in Yuma County Superior Court for the Yuma Marine accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl has been continued again.
Attorney Michael Donovan, in asking for a 30-day continuance, informed the court he needed additional time to continue his investigation.
Donovan represents 19-year-old Jaylen Jackson, who has been charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15. Both charges carry mandatory prison sentences if convicted.
After hearing no objection from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey, who is presiding over the case, granted Donovan’s request.
He then scheduled Jackson’s next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 8.
Jackson, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond, was taken into custody at approximately 2:10 a.m. at the front gates of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma on April 22.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 11:36 p.m. Tuesday April 21, officers responded to a report of a sexual offense at Friendship Park, which is in the 1600 block of West 34th Place.
During the course of the investigation, information was developed that led to Jackson’s arrest.
Maj. Josef Patterson, a spokesperson for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, previously declined to comment further on the matter, citing that the case is still ongoing.
