On Wednesday, a Yuma County Superior Court judge postponed a hearing until next week because a preliminary psychiatric examination report on the suspect had not yet been received.
The suspect, Diana Celeste Diaz, allegedly stabbed her 15-year-old son during a domestic dispute.
Attorney Jose Padilla of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office informed the court that he mailed the report on Tuesday, so it likely hasn’t been delivered yet.
Padilla added that Dr. Celia Drake, the Phoenix-based clinical psychologist the court appointed, has also requested that his client undergo a full psychiatric evaluation.
“She has been found not competent at this time but restorable,” Padilla said about his client.
Diaz has been charged with attempted first-degree murder per domestic violence and aggravated assault per domestic violence.
Superior Court Judge David Haws said he did not want to order another mental exam until he reads the latest report detailing Drake’s findings.
He then scheduled Diaz’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 21.
In April, Yuma police officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of Avenue A and Desert Sun Drive.
Upon officers’ arrival on scene, they found a male juvenile with multiple stab wounds. The initial investigation revealed that Diaz had gotten into a verbal argument with her son and allegedly stabbed him multiple times with a knife.
Diaz was arrested on scene and later booked into the Yuma County jail, where she remains held on a $750,000 bond.
Her son was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center where he was reported to be in stable condition at the time.