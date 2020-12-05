Victor Rodriguez Jr., of San Luis, who has been charged with multiple felony offenses for allegedly repeatedly molesting a 13-year-old girl two years ago, had his hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday continued until next month.
Rodriguez, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $250,000 bond, has been charged with six counts of molestation of a child per domestic violence.
During that hearing Rodriguez’s attorney, who appeared telephonically, explained to the court that he had just been retained and needed time to familiarize himself with the case.
As such, he continued, he was requesting a short continuance. A court-appointed attorney had previously been assigned to represent the 35-year-old Rodriguez.
Upon hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, who is presiding over the case, granted his request.
Rodriguez’s next hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2021.
According to San Luis police, Rodriguez was arrested at his home in October without incident. The molestations allegedly happened in 2018 and the victim is now 15-years-old.
Rodriguez was also initially booked into the Yuma County jail on two counts of sexual abuse, two counts of molestation of a child and two counts of indecent exposure.
No complaints were filed against Rodriguez for those offenses, however.