Thursday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for one of the two suspects charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting had to be postponed.
Appearing before Judge David Haws, Gabriel Aragon was informed that his attorney, Paul Abbate, was not able to appear because of illness, and that his hearing was being rescheduled.
Attorney Julie McDonald stood in for Abbate during the hearing.
Haws continued the hearing until 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 27.
Aragon, as he has done before, also requested that he be appointed a new attorney, to which Haws responded by saying the matter would be taken up at his next hearing, when Abbate could be present.
Aragon has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, theft, and theft of means of transportation in the death of 26-year-old Manuel Gonzalez-Bravo.
He has also been charged with hindering prosecution and two counts of criminal damage and remains in custody in the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
On March 8, 2019, at 4:14 a.m. deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chevron convenience store at 2003 W. 8th St. in Yuma in reference to a shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle parked at the gas pump island. The victim, who was later identified as Gonzalez-Bravo, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Anthony Guillen, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail, has also been charged in connection to the case.
