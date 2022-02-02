A Yuma County Superior Court judge chose not to issue a warrant for a Wellton man charged in connection to a hit-and-run that critically injured a 41-year-old male pedestrian after his attorney explained why he was not present for his hearing on Tuesday.
Attorney Robert Bleich, who represents Hector Contreras, informed the court that he had received a call from his client’s daughter, saying he was currently hospitalized in Phoenix.
In asking that his client’s presence be waived, Bleich further explained that Contreras’ daughter had told him that her father had been found unconscious on the side of a road after trying to walk back to Wellton one day.
“He had walked about four miles and fell down,” Bleich said.
Since the prosecution offered no objection, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey granted Bleich’s request.
Bleich added he also believes that reasonable grounds exist to have his client undergo a complete mental examination considering he is now 88 years old, blind in one eye and has been diagnosed with early-stage dementia.
Although he has not done so yet, Bleich said he intends on filing a written motion with the court so one can be conducted.
Contreras, who is out of custody after posting a $25,000 bond, has been charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury or death.
Afterwards, Kinsey scheduled Contreras’ next appearance for 8:30 a.m. on March 15 for a status hearing.
At a previous hearing for Contreras in January, Bleich told the court that he and the prosecution were in plea negotiations.
The incident happened on Oct. 15 at approximately 9:34 a.m., with Yuma police officers responding to the 1600 block of South 4th Avenue for a report of an injury collision.
The initial investigation revealed that the male pedestrian had been walking south in the crosswalk on 4th Avenue when he was struck by a red Ford F-150 pickup that was traveling west on 16th Street.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene and was located several hours later.
The pedestrian was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with critical injuries.
Contreras was located at a residence in Wellton at approximately 5 p.m. with the assistance of Wellton police.
