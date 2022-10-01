Thursday’s condition of release hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for a woman who allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual activity with two juvenile males was not held.
Attorney Cid Kallen of the Territorial Law Firm represents 25-year-old Makaila Yablonski, who has been charged with a total of seven offenses, including four felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
She has also been charged with one felony count of child abuse and two misdemeanor offenses: public sexual indecency and indecent exposure.
Yablonski remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
Kallen asked that the hearing be vacated, and Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted the request.
Nelson then explained to the victims in the case, who were listening to the hearing over the telephone, what had happened and informed them that Yablonki’s next court appearance will be at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 27.
Nelson, at a previous hearing in August, denied a request for a pretrial release for Yablonski, indicating that the court believed the bond was appropriate as set.
Yablonski was taken into custody at 1:52 p.m. July 18 at her home in the 3500 Block of East County 17 ½ Street and later booked into the Yuma County jail.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began as an assault, which then led to the discovery of a sexual offense.
Two 17-year-old male juveniles were identified as the victims.