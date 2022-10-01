Thursday’s condition of release hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for a woman who allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual activity with two juvenile males was not held.

Attorney Cid Kallen of the Territorial Law Firm represents 25-year-old Makaila Yablonski, who has been charged with a total of seven offenses, including four felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you