The hearing for a San Luis man charged in connection to an armed robbery was continued in Yuma County Superior Court on Tuesday.
Attorney Jose Padilla requested a 30-day continuance, explaining that while his client has undergone a mental competency evaluation, he has not yet received a report on the results.
Padilla, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, represents Luis Villapudua-Campos.
Villapudua-Campos has been charged with kidnapping, vulnerable adult abuse, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, armed robbery and resisting arrest, all of which are felonies.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $200,000 cash-only bond.
Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey granted Padilla’s request and scheduled Villapudua-Campos’ next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 27.
According to San Luis police, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that took place at a residence within the city on Dec. 22, 2021.
The suspect, later identified as Villapudua-Campos, fled the scene and led responding officers on a foot pursuit.
Villapudua-Campos was apprehended shortly thereafter, however, a San Luis police officer was injured during the chase.
The officer was later taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment and was released later the same day.