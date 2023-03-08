The Somerton man charged in connection to fraud and theft committed at an auto dealership has until next month to decide whether to accept a plea offer.
During a hearing Tuesday in Yuma County Superior Court attorney David Shapiro asked for a continuance.
He explained that he has received plea offers in both cases against his client but has not had an opportunity to discuss them with him.
Shapiro, of the Yuma County legal Defender’s Office, was representing Alfredo Bran Ibarra, who has been charged with two counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices and one count of theft by extortion.
Ibarra, who previously posted a $35,000 bond, appeared out of custody at the hearing.
Upon hearing no opposition from the prosecution Superior Court Judge Darci Weede scheduled Ibarra’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on April 11.
According to the Yuma County sheriff’s Office, the offenses were reported to have taken place between April and June of 2022 while Ibarra was employed by the auto dealership.
The investigation revealed an approximated financial loss of $44,600 to the business and other victims.
Ibarra was arrested by deputies in August, after he was identified as the suspect, and he was booked into the Yuma County jail.