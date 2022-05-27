Thursday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for one of the men charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting was continued in order to give his newly appointed attorney time to familiarize himself with the case.
During a hearing for Gabriel Aragon, Phoenix attorney Michael Bernays requested a 30-day continuance, saying he recently received all of the discovery in the case and is in the process of reviewing it.
He added that he will also be meeting with Aragon to discuss the case and go over all of the evidence.
Upon hearing no objection from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted the request and scheduled Aragon’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on June 30.
Aragon has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, theft, and theft of means of transportation in the death of 26-year-old Manuel Gonzalez-Bravo, who was shot March 8, 2019, at the Chevron convenience store, 2003 W. 8th St.
Aragon has also been charged with hindering prosecution and two counts of criminal damage. and remains in custody in the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
Anthony Guillen, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail, has also been charged in connection to the case and has a trial scheduled to begin in August.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.