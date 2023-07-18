A public hearing on Yuma’s proposed increase of primary property tax will be held Wednesday during the regular City Council meeting.
Also during this meeting, a public hearing will be conducted on the final adoption of the city’s budget for fiscal year 2023-2024, prior to its adoption.
The proposed 2024 budget can be found on the annual budget page of the city’s website, www.yumaaz.gov.
The city is proposing an increase in primary property taxes of $611,348 or 4.05%.
The proposed tax increase will cause the city’s primary property taxes on a $100,000 home, for example, to be $217.48 in total proposed taxes, including the tax increase.
Without the proposed tax increase, the total taxes that would be owed on a $100,000 home would be $209.02.
This proposed increase does not include increased primary property taxes received from new construction.
The increase also excludes any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter-approved bonded debts or budget and tax overrides.
Citizens are invited to attend the public hearing on the tax increase that is scheduled to be held during the City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 1 City Plaza.