A status hearing Tuesday morning in Yuma County Superior Court for the man charged in connection to allegedly luring a minor for sexual exploitation was postponed for a second time.
Attorney Josh Cordova, in asking for a continuance, informed the court that he and the prosecutor assigned to the case have been discussing a plea offer, but it has not been finalized.
Cordova said he still has not received documentation that he has requested from a federal agency, and until he gets it, they can’t proceed.
Cordova represents Scott Nelson Adams, who remains in custody in the Yuma County jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond. He has been charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation and furnishing obscene material to a minor, both of which are felonies.
After hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey granted Cordova’s request and scheduled Nelson’s next court hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 8.
Adams was arrested in August 2019 by the Yuma Police Department’s Child, Family and Sex Crimes Unit in the 2300 block of 8th Avenue.
The victim in this case is under the age of 15. Adams and the victim were not known to each other prior to the contact, which was made through social media.