A Yuma County Superior Court judge on Thursday granted a defense request for a special hearing for the 38-year-old man accused of intentionally coughing on Walmart employees who would not let him inside the store after he refused to wear a face mask.
Attorney Ray Hannah of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office requested the hearing at which the defendant will be informed about the details of a plea agreement, the risks of going to trial and the sentencing range.
Hannah represents Robert Montoya Sr., who has been offered a plea agreement but does not want to accept it.
Hannah said the plea offer stipulates that his client would be sentenced to a term of probation and he believes it would be helpful in resolving the case if the court were to explain to Montoya the range of prison sentences he faces if he is convicted at trial.
Montoya, who is out of custody, has been charged with three felony offenses and two misdemeanors. The felony charges are two counts of aggravated assault and one count of resisting arrest, while the misdemeanors were assault and trespassing.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, who is presiding over the case, granted Hannah’s request and scheduled the hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 5.
Hannah also asked that his client’s conditions of release be changed to allow him to have contact with his 23-year-old girlfriend, Victoria Alexis Parra-Carranza, who is also a co-defendant in the case.
The prosecution, however, objected to the request, with Judge Nelson saying he would take the matter up again at Montoya’s next hearing because he wanted to hear from Parra-Carranza’s attorney as well.
According to Yuma Police, the incident happened in July at the Walmart store located at the intersection of Avenue B and 24th Street, with officers responding to a report of disorderly conduct.
It was reported that Montoya and Parra-Carranza were refusing to wear masks and started coughing on store employees who asked them to leave.
Upon arrival, an officer attempted to speak with Montoya and Parra-Carranza in order to give them an official trespass notice, but they refused to comply and attempted to leave.
While attempting to detain Montoya, police said he became confrontational and began arguing with the officer before trying to flee the area on foot.
After a short chase, officers caught Montoya. While they were placing him under arrest, Parra-Carranza allegedly came up to the scene, which was still in the Walmart parking lot, and was trying to interfere.
She too then allegedly began fighting with officers and was taken into custody. She has been charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, hindering prosecution and a misdemeanor offense of trespassing.
