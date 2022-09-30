A trial date will likely be set next month for the San Luis City councilwoman charged in connection to a hit-and-run accident.
In what was a very brief hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday, attorney Julie McDonald provided an update on the status of the case.
McDonald, who was standing in for Africa Luna-Carrasco’s attorney, informed the court that a settlement conference has been held and that a trial date needs to be set now.
Luna-Carrasco, who appeared out of custody and is represented by attorney Josh Cordova, has been charged with failure to remain at the scene of an accident and two counts of forgery, all of which are felonies.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, who is presiding over the case, granted McDonald’s request and scheduled Luna-Carrasco’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 27.
A vehicle belonging to the councilwoman, a 2012 Honda Accord, was involved in an accident at Avenue C and County 19th Street on Aug. 26, 2021, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
There were no injuries in the accident, but the driver of Luna-Carrasco’s car fled the scene.
YCSO investigators contacted Luna-Carrasco at her home later in the day of the accident and the councilwoman told them her car previously had been stolen.
San Luis police also interviewed Luna-Carrasco as part of the accident investigation and stated that the councilwoman had not filed a stolen vehicle report.
Luna-Carrasco, who serves as the city’s vice mayor, was first elected to the council in 2010 and has been re-elected to successive terms.
However, her current term expires this year.