Due to uncertainty over legal representation, a new trial date could not be set Thursday for the man charged in connection to a fatal shooting at the Econo Lodge Motel almost two years ago.
Wm. Michael Smith, who currently represents Izak Lucero, said he is still waiting for confirmation from the court’s conflict administration office as to whether he will be retained.
“I’m not going to abandon him,” Smith said of his representation regarding Lucero.
Lucero has been charged with first-degree murder, misconduct involving weapons, aggravated assault, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a dangerous drug.
He is accused of killing 21-year-old Luis Delgadillo, who was shot multiple times. Lucero remains in custody at the Yuma County Adult Detention Facility on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
Lucero went on trial for the charges last month, but a mistrial had to be declared after jurors indicated they were deadlocked on all the charges and could not come to an agreement.
The prosecution intends to retry the case.
The trial began on April 5 and the jury deliberated less than a day after getting the case. Smith has been hired by the court to represent Lucero.
Yuma County Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, after hearing no objection from the prosecution, rescheduled the hearing for 8:30 a.m. on May 12.
At approximately 10:48 p.m. Aug. 22, 2020, Yuma police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Econo Lodge Motel at 2151 S. 4th Ave.
Upon arrival, officers located a man, now known to be Delgadillo, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man, who had been shot once, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Lucero was arrested the following week after Yuma police were involved in a vehicle pursuit with a car occupied by three individuals.
The vehicle eventually stopped in the 1400 block of South 41st Avenue and all three occupants fled from the area on foot. All three were apprehended with the assistance of Yuma Sector Border Patrol.
