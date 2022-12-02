The San Luis City councilwoman charged in connection to a hit-and-run accident had her next hearing scheduled in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday.
When asked by Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson for an update, attorney Joshua Cordova said that he was requesting a continuance.
Cordova, who represents Africa Luna-Carrasco, explained that he and his client were appearing for a trial setting/change of plea hearing but needed to have it rescheduled.
Luna-Carrasco, who appeared out of custody, has been charged with failure to remain at the scene of an accident and two counts of forgery, all of which are felonies.
Prosecutor Steven Kiholm of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office objected to the request and asked that a trial date be set.
When asked if he could be ready to take the case to trial next month, Cordova replied that it would not be feasible because he still needs to conduct interviews with the San Luis police officers who investigated the incident.
He also added that there was still a possibility that the case could still be resolved with a plea offer.
After hearing from both counsel Nelson granted Cordova’s request and scheduled Luna-Carrasco’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 19.
A vehicle belonging to the councilwoman, a 2012 Honda Accord, was involved in an accident at Avenue C and County 19th Street on Aug. 26, 2021, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
There were no injuries in the accident, but the driver of Luna-Carrasco’s car fled the scene.
YCSO investigators contacted Luna-Carrasco at her home later in the day of the accident and the councilwoman told them her car previously had been stolen.
San Luis police also interviewed Luna-Carrasco as part of the accident investigation and stated that the councilwoman had not filed a stolen vehicle report.
Luna-Carrasco, who serves as the city’s vice mayor, was first elected to the council in 2010 and has been re-elected to successive terms.
However, her current term expires this year.