The three men charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a Somerton man earlier this year all appeared in separate hearings in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday.
Up first was 21-year-old Gregorio Cota, who is being represented by attorney Zachery Dumyhan of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office.
Dumyhan informed the court that his client’s case has been designated a complex case, so it won’t need to go to trial until April of next year.
He added that he is also still in the process of going through all the disclosure, but has not received everything yet, which is vital to conducting a proper defense.
As such, he continued, he plans to submit a list to the prosecutor assigned to the case about what evidence the defense is still seeking.
Superior Court John Nelson scheduled Cota’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 12, saying it will be for the purpose of setting a trial date or entering into a plea agreement.
Cota, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond, has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Johnny Albert Valenzuela’s case was called several minutes later.
When asked to provide the court with an update on the status of the case, his attorney, Paul Abatte, said he will soon be receiving some evidence recovered from social media which he will need to discuss with his client.
He also asked for a settlement conference to be held in the case.
A settlement conference is a meeting between the judge and the opposing sides in a case at which the parties attempt to reach a mutually agreeable resolution without having to proceed to a trial.
Upon hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Nelson granted Abatte’s request and ordered the case be transferred so another judge could be appointed to conduct the hearing.
He also scheduled a status hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 12.
Valenzuela, 25, also remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond. He too has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
The last of the three cases to be called was that of 32-year-old brother Joshua Cota, who appeared with his attorney, Richard Parks of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office.
Parks told the court that he has received 10 discs of evidence and will be informing the prosecution about any outstanding disclosure that has not been sent yet.
Nelson then rescheduled the hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 12.
Like his two co-defendants, Joshua Cota has also been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and has the same $1 million cash-only bond.
The Cota brothers were arrested by Somerton police on July 7, while Valenzuela was taken into custody on July 10 at his residence in the city of Maricopa.
Valenzuela is also the registered owner of the vehicle used in the killing and is believed to have been the getaway driver.
On May 30, at approximately 3:35 a.m. Somerton police officers responded to the 400 block of East Orchid Street after receiving a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside a garage.
The man, later identified as Leonardo Melendez, was transported by a Somerton Cocopah Fire Department ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he later died.