The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission will hold another round of public hearings to introduce initial maps, with a satellite location in Yuma on Tuesday and later in San Luis.
The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission approved the initial maps for the state’s redistricting process on Sept. 14. The approved grid maps are of equal populations for the congressional and legislative districts as required by the state constitution.
Arizonans are encouraged to become involved with this next phase by going online using the mapping system and/or by attending a public hearing. Find the link for the adopted grid maps here: https://redistricting-irc-az.hub.arcgis.com/.
“We welcome the involvement and voices of all interested individuals and groups to become part of this critical process that will remain in place for the next 10 years,” said Erika Neuberg, commission chairwoman.
“With the approval of scheduled dates, times and locations, for the next round of public hearing, we will follow the State of Arizona’s COVID guidelines but also encourage those who choose not to participate in person to please go online and submit comments and maps.”
An in-person public meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Mesa with a satellite location at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
The commission will hold another hearing at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, in Surprise with a satellite location at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, 1015 N. Main St., San Luis.
Individuals attending the in-person sessions at the main and satellite locations will have the opportunity to speak and give public comments on the grid maps. They can also complete their mapping comments online before the public meetings.
Each meeting will be live streamed; find the information on the website: https://irc.az.gov/.