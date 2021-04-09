A Yuma County Superior Court judge on Wednesday set hearings in May for two of the three men charged in connection to pointing their guns at a person outside of a bar earlier this year.
During a hearing for Antonio Campa-Robles, his attorney, Richard Edgar, informed the court that the prosecution has offered his client a plea agreement, but he has not received it yet.
He added that once he does, he would need time to go over it with his client.
Campa-Robles, who is out of custody after posting bond, has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of misconduct involving weapons, all of which are felonies.
Superior Court Judge David Haws scheduled Campa-Robles’ next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. on May 12.
The attorney representing Rene Castaneda-Benitez informed the court that he is still in the process of reviewing the evidence and investigating the case.
As such, he said he was requesting a continuance.
Castaneda-Benitez, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail, has also been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of misconduct involving weapons.
The prosecution also informed the court that it sent a plea offer to Castaneda-Benitez’s attorney on Tuesday.
His next hearing has been set for 8:30 a.m. on May 19.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the three suspects were involved in a disturbance involving a firearm at Tarros Chicali, 2526 E. 16th St., on Feb. 8. The suspects allegedly pointed their firearms at a victim outside of the business and then soon departed again, YCSO said.
While deputies were on scene, two of the suspects returned again in a vehicle and were detained.
The third suspect was identified and located at a residence where he was also detained. Three firearms were seized during the investigation.