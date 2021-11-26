The Regional Center for Border Health, Inc. recently donated a heart monitor trainer to the Yuma Fire Department.
The state-of-the-art device, valued at nearly $10,000, provides paramedics with advanced training scenarios to sharpen and enhance their skills.
On Friday, YFD Chief Steve Irr and Training Captain Ryan Johnson met with Regional Center for Border Health, Inc. President and CEO Amanda Aguirre to personally thank her for the device, and give her a demonstration of its uses.
“This device will greatly enhance our training capabilities and we are thankful for community partners like Amanda and the Regional Center for Border Health, who see a need and act on it,” Irr said.
According to YFD spokesperson Mike Erfert, the heart training device was put to use almost immediately, with YFD personnel rotating through a variety of scenarios focused on pediatric cardiac arrest.
