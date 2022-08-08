Each year the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma hosts the Heart of Yuma Awards, which celebrate the philanthropy of Yuma’s organizations and individuals. In a recent press release, the organization announced that it is now accepting nominations for the awards, which will be hosted in person this year on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Yuma Historic Theatre.
“The event celebrates organizations and individuals who exceed expectations as they work to ensure Yuma remains a great place to live,” wrote ACF of Yuma.
Community members who know of any person or group befitting of that description are invited to submit their nominations in the following categories:
- Outstanding Volunteer
- Outstanding Leader
- Outstanding Young Leader (18 and under)
- Outstanding Benefactor
- Outstanding For-Profit Corporation
- Outstanding Nonprofit Organization
- Outstanding Service Organization
The nomination form is available now on the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma website at https://www.azfoundation.org/HeartofYuma. Completed forms must be submitted online and before 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to be considered.
Registration for the event itself will be live in September. For more information about nominations or the event, contact Regional Director Veronica Shorr at (928) 539-5343.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.