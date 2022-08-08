Each year the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma hosts the Heart of Yuma Awards, which celebrate the philanthropy of Yuma’s organizations and individuals. In a recent press release, the organization announced that it is now accepting nominations for the awards, which will be hosted in person this year on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Yuma Historic Theatre.

“The event celebrates organizations and individuals who exceed expectations as they work to ensure Yuma remains a great place to live,” wrote ACF of Yuma.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

