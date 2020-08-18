A powerful wind storm Monday knocked over 63 power poles in the Hyder area.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office, APS restored all but 20 of the 63 power poles by Tuesday afternoon.
As of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, only 24 customers remained without power, with APS estimating all repairs would be completed by early this morning.
Upon learning of the power outage, APS immediately dispatched work crews to the area, but it was initially unknown how long it would be before power was restored.
Dateland Elementary School, located at 1300 S. Avenue 64E, opened its gym as a cooling station for people who did not have power.
Family pets were welcome as well.
Also providing support was the American Red Cross, which set up at Dateland Elementary School, and asked for people who were in need, but unable to leave their homes, to call 1-800-842-7349 for assistance.