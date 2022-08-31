It isn’t every day a helicopter comes flying down to a school, but Crane Middle School students in Felicia Ebenfelt’s Medical Health Professions class and Jeffery Francis’ Career Exploration class had a very special visit Tuesday afternoon.
Ebenfelt runs the Medical Health Professions class with the help of the Yuma Arizona Business and Education Coalition (ABEC), a coalition that prioritizes introducing career exploration in middle school. Currently, her class has been learning about the paramedic/EMT profession so she reached out to the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) about their involvement in the medical field and asked for Captain Tony De Anda since his son is in her class.
“He has been a pilot previously for AeroCare and (Ebenfelt) approached him and said, ‘Hey, maybe you guys could come in and talk about being EMTs,’” commented Heidi Jones, Director of Strategic Partnerships for Yuma ABEC. “And he’s like, ‘Oh, I think we could do something more exciting!’ And they did.”
De Anda brought a crew on a fire truck and arranged for a surprise medical helicopter landing on Crane Middle School’s backfield.
Since Ebenfelt had invited Francis’ Career Exploration class to join in, about 70 students were able to hear from YFD and medical professionals from AeroCare Air Transport, who provide helicopter services for hospital patients.
“The students were unaware that a helicopter was coming so they were incredibly surprised and excited when it started landing!” Ebenfelt said. “The students were very interested in the different types of careers Captain De Anda was able to bring in and they asked a lot of questions.”
Principal Ryan Tyree noted that among the insights gained Tuesday, students learned that getting hired as an air medic EMT is very competitive.
“They require prior hospital nursing experience,” he said. “And I believe starting salary is $80,000 a year.”
Tyree expressed gratitude for not only the special visit, but the community involvement that has continually enriched the career exploration courses at Crane Middle.
“Our students are the ones who are lucky to have our community invest in them at a young age,” he said. “I am grateful for the community support. Our programs are dependent on our community support which makes them so much a success. Thanks to Yuma ABEC and STEDY for helping us with these partnerships. We need to invest in our future. We want to keep our talent from leaving Yuma, Ariz. This involvement creates a pipeline of students straight to our local workforce.”
The educational support for students isn’t limited to what was seen Tuesday. The principal also shared that his wife, Alicia Tyree, is a charge nurse in labor and delivery as well as a first assist for women’s health at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
“She teaches a class on suturing to these students,” he stated. “They practice suturing banana peels, which are similar to working on human skin. Border Patrol have also brought their BORSTAR Medic Team. While students learned about the circulatory system, BORSTAR performed a live demonstration of inserting an IV into another agent with students assisting in the demonstration. They get hands-on experience that brings the class to life and makes it engaging. We’re always looking to build more community partnerships. It’s a win for our students and a win for our partners in early job recruitment.”
Tyree added that a large population of students prefer career exploration electives over traditional ones, so the school values the kind of involvement seen Tuesday.
Ebenfelt concluded the visit was very beneficial for students.
“I believe the visit helped get students thinking about the different types of jobs within the fire department,” she said. “Seeing real people from our community made the different professions more real and reachable for them.”
