Helming AZ League keeps Yuma mayor busy

As president of the Arizona League of Cities and Towns, Yuma Mayor Nicholls has been busy traveling to both the state and national capitals, representing both Yuma and the state’s municipalities.

March was a whirlwind of activity which started with a meeting with Gov. Katie Hobbs and other League leadership in her Phoenix office on the first of the month. The conversation centered on the League’s mission and protecting local control and “the cities being able to make decisions versus the state making decisions,” Nicholls recalled to the Yuma Sun.

