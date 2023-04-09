Helming AZ League keeps Yuma mayor busy

As president of the Arizona League of Cities and Towns, Yuma Mayor Nicholls has been busy traveling to both the state and national capitals, representing both Yuma and the state’s municipalities.
March was a whirlwind of activity which started with a meeting with Gov. Katie Hobbs and other League leadership in her Phoenix office on the first of the month. The conversation centered on the League’s mission and protecting local control and “the cities being able to make decisions versus the state making decisions,” Nicholls recalled to the Yuma Sun.
On March 7-8, the mayor and the rest of the Yuma City Council traveled to Phoenix for Yuma Day at the Capital. They met with state legislators as well as Hobbs once again.
That same trip, on March 8, Nicholls and Deputy Mayor Chris Morris attended a U.S. District Court hearing on the proposed transfer of Colorado River water to Queen Creek.
The following week, Nicholls met with Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes to update her on the lawsuit.
He then joined fellow League officers on a March 20 call updating them on bills that are moving through the state Legislature.
On March 22, Nicholls attended an Arizona Commerce Authority Board of Directors meeting in Phoenix.
“I am a de facto member of that board. I don’t think that means I get to vote, but I get to sit in the room and listen to and ask questions about a lot of the economic activity that’s happening statewide. And also bring the rural perspective as well as specifically the Yuma perspective to the discussion. It’s very eye opening,” Nicholls noted in a social media post.
At this meeting, he made sure everyone had a copy of the video called “Yuma – The Winter Salad Bowl”. “If you have not seen that seven-minute video, it is well worth that look. It’ll educate you on the amazing amount of efficiencies our agricultural community here does with water and it’s world class and it’s something that we need to talk more about. So as people start talking about cutting off water, they realize, they cut off that water, they cut off their food. And I don’t think anyone wants to do that.”
As a whole, the Arizona League’s Executive Committee meets once a quarter, but as president, Nicholls has intermediate meetings. As president, Nicholls attended the National League of Cities and Towns held March 26-28 in Washington, D.C., representing all 91 Arizona cities and towns
The Arizona League hosted a reception for the representatives of the Arizona cities and towns and congressional members.
“Primarily, though, it was more staff members from some of the agencies that typically deal with cities,” Nicholls noted.
The next morning, the League hosted a forum with other Arizona mayors, council members and administrators. Nicholls introduced Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge. The officials spoke for about an hour and then took questions from those in attendance.
After the national conference, Nicholls worked in the Capitol for two more days. He met individually with members of Congress, including Reps. Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and Juan Ciscomani and Sen. Kelly. Although Sen. Sinema wasn’t available, he talked to her staff.
“For that, that was really more of my City of Yuma hat,” he quipped.
Wearing so many hats might seem confusing, but Nicholls points out that the various roles often deal with the same issues.
“Since I went all that way, I wasn’t going to not take advantage of the opportunity to go see the congressional members,” he noted.
He also stopped by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where the mayor talked about border security and the ending of Title 42 next month. Title 42 is a public health order issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which allows the government to turn away asylum seekers at the border and/or return them to their country of origin.
He also visited with the U.S. House of Border Security and Enforcement Committee to move Yuma-specific issues forward.
He spent time with Michael Brain, deputy commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation. Nicholls brought up water issues, specifically the water transfer lawsuit and the Bureau’s negotiations related to the Colorado River’s historically low levels due to drought.
“I had many great meetings working on the issues that impact Yumans from economic development to water issues,” Nicholls posted on social media.
The Yuma issues he brought up included several proposed projects, such as the Innovation District, Hotel Del Sol multimodal transportation hub and spaceport, and related grants.
“And you could imagine, Sen. Kelly being an astronaut, he’s been helping us pretty closely with that,” Nicholls said of the proposed spaceport.
Then, accompanied by his wife and daughter, Nicholls took a couple of personal days to enjoy the cherry blossoms and other sights in Washington, D.C.