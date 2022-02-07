SAN LUIS – Yuma is many things to different people, from a hub for agriculture and the military to a home for the Sonoran Desert and the people who live there and those who’ve passed through it.
But Yuma is notably a border region. And for political candidates, it’s become quite the photo op, says Arizona Representative Raúl Grijalva.
“That’s going to continue,” he said, “and I think that pushback that you’re hearing from the residents of this area is that we are not that. We need help – but we are not that.”
The congressman sat down for an interview with the Yuma Sun Saturday afternoon after having just spoken at an event hosted by the Arizona Democratic Party Chair at the Regional Center for Border Health, Inc. The event involved discussions on the border and immigration, touching on subjects such as healthcare access, enforcement policies, cultural resources and art, humanitarian relief for refugees and asylum seekers, water sustainability and more. Grijalva was invited to the discussion and was glad for the chance to hear from those living at the border after having had to miss opportunities in Douglas and Nogales.
Grijalva wrapped up the event by talking about the way to deal with the border and begin finding solutions to a broken immigration system and the damage that the pandemic has caused.
In his interview, he shared the approach must be comprehensive and bilateral: domestically, investments need to be made in infrastructure and security in border regions and organized crime must be aggressively dealt with. Abroad, humanitarian aid should be provided so that fewer people need to become refugees.
“[The direction taken at Saturday’s event was] that we have to talk about the border comprehensively, holistically,” he said. “And that we shouldn’t just have a press conference and talk about the ‘invasion;’ talk about ‘build that wall,’ ‘lock it down.’”
Grijalva noted that the majority of Republican candidates for governor and Senate will be talking about the border with this rhetoric because it’s election time.
“If you go back any time around this period, the border becomes the issue,” he said. “It becomes why people are running and why all the extreme comments are going to be made about that. Yet when that election is over, we do nothing about it. You know Ducey will say, ‘I want to send troops. I want to build the wall.’ But nothing substantive and nothing comprehensive.”
The word “comprehensive” was used considerably by Grijalva. As comprehension of a problem is critical to solving it, he took time to explain why the crisis at the border has reached the point that it has.
“It’s cyclical,” he said. “First of all, you have four years of the previous administration that basically dismantled refugee services … and many processes [involving] visa processes, citizenship, immigration services, the residents port system that existed that – you know, the backlogs are 800,000 people total? And so that was dismantled.”
With the previous Trump administration’s focus on enforcement and the wall, Grijalva finds that some people have grown comfortable with it and don’t like the direction Biden’s administration is taking.
“I don’t think that administration is taking it fast enough, but we really need to recalibrate the mission and the policy,” Grijalva said. “And that involves investment.”
Coming back to his point about cycles, Grijalva expressed that election time means a lot of rhetoric but little action. He referred to Governor Doug Ducey as a prime example:
“Ducey’s going to get money for transportation. How much of it is he going to dedicate to the border region? That’s a question. And it’s a question these communities are going to ask and need to ask.
“Ducey’s going to get money for education: how much of it is committed to the border region? That’s federal money that he’s getting. He didn’t magically make this happen. No, he wants to take that money and give tax cuts. He wants to take that money and use it for a different direction. In fact, we’re fighting him; we’re gonna – if necessary – fight him in court for him not to take education money and use it for a purpose that it wasn’t intended.
“Rhetoric aside, there are no substantive things that are done besides rhetoric. And if we can have a discussion – a rational discussion that is fact-based – we can begin to solve some of these problems long term.”
But what can be done to substantially alleviate the problems at the border?
Grijalva offered a list of solutions. The main one on the domestic level being the need to invest in border regions. Investments for infrastructure – which include things like schools, healthcare delivery, economic development strategies, support for small businesses and more – aid the region socially and economically. And these changes can be bolstered by investing in the Department of Homeland Security too.
“We need to modernize our port of entries on the southern border so that [they] provide more security and the flow of goods and services,” he said. “And we need to recalibrate [DHS’s] mission so that we are aggressively going after organized crime – criminal organizations that are smuggling people and dope in and smuggling guns out.”
He explained why the need for the aggressive approach: 85% of the guns confiscated in Mexico come from the United States – specifically the border – and for the first time, more people have died in a year of fentanyl overdosing than heroin.
The other domestic investment that Grijalva listed was through policy reform even if it takes a little more strategy. At the minimum, he thinks the federal government should pass the DREAM Act and the Citizenship for Essential Workers Act.
Finally, Grijalva said that the country’s strategy for Central America, the Caribbean and other countries should involve working with those governments on a humanitarian basis to provide people with reasons to stay home.
“Right now, they don’t have a reason to stay home,” he said. “They can’t feed themselves, they’re afraid of political persecution, they’re afraid of the cartels, they’re afraid of the gangs and they flee. And a lot of them are climate refugees too. But if you begin to develop their ability to sustain themselves in their own home country, you’re giving the people a reason to stay and most people will stay.”
