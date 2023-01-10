With the popularity of DNA kits and the availability of information on genealogical and ancestry websites, it’s become an easier task for anyone to delve more deeply into their family trees. But the information isn’t just magically sourced. Such sites rely on the work of individuals gathering and uploading information, often thanks to the work of volunteers.
Benjamin Love’s mission for his Eagle project has a clear goal to continue in this tradition in Yuma. Love intends to upload photos of 10,000 graves from Yuma Pioneer Cemetery to the website, BillionGraves.
“I’m doing this project to help people find their lost loved ones,” he said.
As a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 8051, Love has been earning badges and is now accomplishing this project in order to earn the highest rank of Eagle Scout. He shared that in seeking ideas for projects with a former director of Yuma’s Parks and Recreation Department, the idea to assist with cataloging graves stood out as a very worthwhile and exciting endeavor.
“He has talked to several members of the community; he’s talked to people from the genealogical society and others,” explained his father, Troy Love. “Everybody’s very excited about it so it seems like something that will benefit a lot of people and that, I think, is what ignited his interest the most is he really wanted to make the biggest impact.”
Troy Love added that he and his son learned that someone once went through the cemetery and wrote down the names of the people buried there about 20 years. That information is now located in seven binders at the Yuma County Library District, but it’s less accessible to people who don’t have the means to visit the library.
Troy stated that the person did a great job of acquiring names, but it was unmanageable for Benjamin and him to extract them. Additionally, the city doesn’t own the cemetery. Different entities have different sections of the cemetery and may have their own lists of information, but the Loves reasoned that most folks wouldn’t know to check with those entities for such information.
“What Ben decided to do is use BillionGraves, which uses GPS software, so that we can take pictures of the people whose graves are there, who has the information on the grave sites, to get the database accessible to the public,” Troy said. “And then later on if somebody from the genealogical society wants to go in and fill in the holes – because there are some graves that aren’t marked or have been destroyed, that we don’t know who’s buried there – then it would make it feasible to put the rest there in a less tedious job.
“So that is the goal is to try and create a publicly accessible database for anybody who is looking for loved ones or people who are buried that maybe don’t live here and they don’t have the ability to come to Yuma to find it. But if they go to the app, they can type in their loved one’s name and they’ll be able to find exactly where they’re buried.”
With BillionGraves, people can take pictures of graves containing buried ones’ information and people with the hobby of doing so will transcribe the names so that they become searchable. BillionGraves currently has about 5,000 names that have already been documented, so Benjamin’s project, if successful, will more than double that number.
“If he has 200 people show up, it really would take each person about 30 minutes to an hour of their time and they’d be done,” Troy said.
Benjamin commented that he hopes to see a lot of community members come out and partake in the project. He’s already spoken with teachers who work in law to recruit youth in need of service hours and he’s also put out flyers and spoken on two radio shows to get the word out.
To assist in the project, he stated that folks need only download the BillionGraves app and bring their phone to the Yuma Pioneer Cemetery (1415 S. 1st Ave.) on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8 a.m. Folks are also encouraged to bring gloves, rakes, brooms and friends if they’d like to clean around the graves too.
