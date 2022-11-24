For a third year, the student council at C.W. McGraw Elementary is launching its “Bring Cheer Campaign” to share holiday cards and cheerful messages with the Yuma community. This year’s goal is to gather 5,000 holiday cards and deliver them to assisted living homes, shelters and first responders during the holiday season – and anyone can get involved.
Per Yuma School District One, the campaign launched in November 2020 to deliver cheerful holiday messages to those isolated for COVID-19. Students across all District One Schools created 1,900 cards in the first year and 4,100 cards in the second.
Participation has grown to include Crane School District and Southwestern Christian School so the McGraw Student Council is hoping to collect and deliver 5,000 handmade and digital cards this holiday season.
McGraw Student Council leader Mark De Young is encouraging “each classroom to set aside time to watch the invitation video and create a general holiday card that can bring cheer to people who make a difference and/or need extra cheer during the holiday time.”
All created cards can be sent to McGraw Elementary by Dec. 2, 2022 where the student council will count and sort the cards for delivery. To participate and get in touch with De Young, the invitation video and additional information are available at
