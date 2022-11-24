For a third year, the student council at C.W. McGraw Elementary is launching its “Bring Cheer Campaign” to share holiday cards and cheerful messages with the Yuma community. This year’s goal is to gather 5,000 holiday cards and deliver them to assisted living homes, shelters and first responders during the holiday season – and anyone can get involved.

Per Yuma School District One, the campaign launched in November 2020 to deliver cheerful holiday messages to those isolated for COVID-19. Students across all District One Schools created 1,900 cards in the first year and 4,100 cards in the second.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

