A Vitalant technician inserts the needle into a donor’s blood during a past drive at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

 file Photo by Randy Hoeft/Yuma Sun

The holiday season is a busy time for most as more people gather and prepare for everything that entails, but it also means a high need for blood donations. That’s why Vitalant is hosting a blood drive at Yuma Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec. 22.

“The holiday season in that 10 days between Christmas and New Year’s is the time where we have the least amount of blood donations coming in and it’s often where we see a lot more patients need blood,” said Vitalant Account Manager Marybeth Maselbas. “So the Yuma Regional blood drive that is happening – all of the blood that we’re collecting on that day will more than likely get used during that week between the holidays, so we definitely need as many people to come in as possible!”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

