The holiday season is a busy time for most as more people gather and prepare for everything that entails, but it also means a high need for blood donations. That’s why Vitalant is hosting a blood drive at Yuma Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec. 22.
“The holiday season in that 10 days between Christmas and New Year’s is the time where we have the least amount of blood donations coming in and it’s often where we see a lot more patients need blood,” said Vitalant Account Manager Marybeth Maselbas. “So the Yuma Regional blood drive that is happening – all of the blood that we’re collecting on that day will more than likely get used during that week between the holidays, so we definitely need as many people to come in as possible!”
The reasons for the uptick vary but Maselbas explained that more people are traveling and doing things outside of their normal daily routines.
“We see more car accidents, we see more house fires that cause burns, all kinds of different illnesses and things that happen during that timeframe,” she said. “And then the blood drive that we’re having in December is also going to help our supplies in January. And as we go into January, January is actually the month where we have the highest need of blood donations because that’s when we see more people going in and having surgeries that they were putting off earlier in the year.”
Vitalant regularly partners with YRMC to host blood drives on a monthly basis. Vitalant Arizona Communications Manager Sue Thew shared that donating through Vitalant directly benefits Yuma because they’re the sole supplier of blood in Yuma. They also meet 90% of the hospitals’ blood needs statewide.
“We partner with the hospital to collect the blood but then we provide blood to the hospital as well,” Maselbas added. “So this partnership we have is really great. It helps us show that we appreciate the partnership that we have with Yuma Regional, that we appreciate their coordinators, we appreciate their donors and it shows us that Yuma Regional is really dedicated to their community as well.”
To show their appreciation to this month’s donors, Vitalant is offering donors a free medium cheese pizza from Pizza Hit, a $10 gift card to Amazon and a long sleeve T-shirt.
“We really, really want people to come in to help out and to show that donating is not a scary process and it’s something that helps so many people,” Maselbas said.
The extra gifts are meant to reflect the critical need for blood in this time and even more so now as the need is higher than in pre-pandemic times.
“Vitalant has struggled with bringing in enough blood ever since the beginning of the pandemic,” Thew stated. “And the reason for that is that everything was shut down and even though people have resumed pretty much their normal activities, a lot of people are still working virtually.
“Most of our number of blood drives across Arizona is down by about 20% and even the blood drives that are still happening because so many people have the option of working virtually, we’re typically seeing fewer donors at each blood drive we go through. So we’re still working on rebuilding our number of blood drives. However, hospital patients and blood usage have returned to pre-pandemic levels; blood drives have not.”
When numbers are down, hospitals are advised to manage their blood supplies and Vitalant regularly communicates with them. Conservation measures may have to be put in place and hospitals monitor their levels. Since the problem’s occurring across the nation, it’s been all hands on deck to increase blood drive and blood donation numbers.
Yumans can help by considering donating blood. Donors need to be at least 16 years old and will require a parent’s permission slip if under 18. There are general health requirements or risk behaviors that may make one ineligible to donate, but these concerns can be addressed by calling Vitalant’s main line number (877-25-VITAL) or discussing on the day of donation.
“The most important things would be you have to be at least 16 years old, have to weigh at least 110 pounds, not currently fighting an active disease, cold or flu,” Thew said. “People should know that most medications do not cause a problem with donating blood. If you’re taking something as a maintenance dose – like birth control pills, vitamins, hormones, painkillers, antidepressants, high blood pressure meds, even diabetics who require insulin – all that is fine as long as it’s maintenance.
“But if you’re taking blood thinners because you have heart disease, then we don’t want to risk unbalancing your medication. So we encourage people to always check with us to find out whether or not they’re eligible to donate blood and going through your free donation health history interview is a great way to find out.”
For those who fear the process, Maselbas and Thew assure that it’s safe.
“It’s entirely safe to donate blood, we thoroughly pre-screen the donors to make sure it’s safe for you to donate,” Thew said. “We wouldn’t take your blood if it wasn’t safe to take it and we’re only taking a very small percentage. You roughly have about two pints of blood for every 25 pounds of body weight so we just take one pint and your body easily recoups that and replenishes it very quickly. In fact, donating causes your body to start mass producing fresh red blood cells, which is good for you.”
Maselbas expressed that fear is one of the main things that prevents people from donating.
“I think a lot of that fear is based on the unknown because they don’t know what the process is like,” she said.” So the process of donating blood is an hour from the time you walk in to the time you walk out. However, that process goes from checking in and registering then you’ll do a mini-physical and your health history where you’ll learn your blood type, check your iron levels, figure out your blood pressure. And then from there, you’ll do the actual donation which is only about five to 10 minutes.
“And so in that actual donation time you can just relax, spend a little bit of time talking to the donor care staff and know that you’re saving two to three lives. From there, you get sent over to our refreshment table where you get to hang out for another 10 or 15 minutes, eat some cookies, drink some juice and then you get to go home.”
Should anyone struggle with a fear of needles, she recommends looking away. The process should be quick and feel like “a really quick, tiny little pinch.”
To donate blood to help with the most difficult 10 days for blood supplies, Yumans are encouraged to sign up at https://www.vitalant.org/. Making the appointment online will also speed and simplify the donation process.
All future drives can be identified at their website, but this month’s drives are on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 2 to 6 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Both take place at YRMC’s Administration Building on 2400 S. Avenue A. Individuals coming into Ave. A as if going to the emergency room can make a left and the building should be there on the right.