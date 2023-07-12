With temperature highs consistently in the 100s since late June, folks across Yuma County have been in greater need of water now. According to nonprofit Helping Hands of Yuma, elderly Yumans have special needs to stay hydrated this season and the organization is seeking donations to support its Senior Summer Hydration Program – for which supplies are critically low.
“A case of water for you and I, we don’t think twice about it,” Executive Director Amy Obney said. “But for a senior that’s living on such a tight budget, that case of water, it’s a lot. Or a six-pack of Gatorade or especially, the six-pack of a nutritional drink – that can be a lot of money. And in the summer, a lot of our seniors don’t want to eat much so having those nutritional drinks or hydration drinks and the water makes a difference.”
Prior to her 15 years in Yuma, Obney shared that she hadn’t understood seniors’ needs very well then. She’s known folks who’ve scoffed at the notion of a senior discount – “When you’re young and you’ve got a family, you kind of roll your eyes because you might think, ‘Everybody lives on a tight income.’”
Obney remarked that she similarly hadn’t known what it’s like but she notes that supportive programs for seniors are essential.
“This is an important program,” she said. “And it’s different from all the watering stations because it’s just primarily for seniors. Our seniors, a lot of them don’t run their AC or they won’t run it very cold because they can’t afford it … I didn’t realize how tightly budgeted most of our seniors are that need these programs. I mean it’s just water but it makes a huge difference.”
With Helping Hands of Yuma’s program, which lasts all from May to August, seniors ages 60 and up can receive up to one case of water and a six-pack of Gatorade or a nutritional drink every week. When available, free floor fans are given too. Not only does it help seniors afford groceries and bills and stay hydrated and nourished, it also gives them a chance to catch up with the people at Helping Hands and maintain a social connection.
Currently, the average amount of water cases getting handed out each week is at 15 and above but the number’s increasing. At most, they’ve been giving 30 to 50 cases a week.
“We’ve had some financial donations this year but we’ve gone through them already,” Obney said. “Like before COVID, we had a high demand and then during COVID, we couldn’t do it that year. And then when we brought it back the last couple years, we were still doing the program but we weren’t having as big of demand.
“This year, the demand has gotten high again. We’re getting the word out and we’ve been going through it really fast.”
She explained that the office space is rather small so Helping Hands typically fills up the area as much as possible and typically finds itself needing to buy supplies almost weekly.
“We need some support because we’ve gone through all the financial donations that we’ve been given,” Obney said. “Because we’re also buying the Gatorade and the nutritional drinks out of those donations too – which are pricey – and the reason we provide them is because a lot of seniors are living on a much lower income than people can imagine.”
Acknowledging that Helping Hands isn’t the only organization seeking water, Obney affirmed that the effort to provide water isn’t a competition. Rather, she appreciates that “Yuma is a generous community.”
To help the cause, Helping Hands is asking for monetary donations so that they can purchase hydration supplies as needed and as the office space permits but cases of water bottles and floor fans are also appreciated.
To donate directly, visit www.helpingyuma.org/donate or send a check or money order by mail to: Helping Hands of Yuma, P.O. Box 25043, Yuma, AZ 85367. To drop off a physical donation, coordinate with Helping Hands by calling (928) 305-9974.
The office, located at 11776 S. Sheryl Drive, is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. but cases of water can be left on the side porch beside the stairs.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.