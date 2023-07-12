With temperature highs consistently in the 100s since late June, folks across Yuma County have been in greater need of water now. According to nonprofit Helping Hands of Yuma, elderly Yumans have special needs to stay hydrated this season and the organization is seeking donations to support its Senior Summer Hydration Program – for which supplies are critically low.

“A case of water for you and I, we don’t think twice about it,” Executive Director Amy Obney said. “But for a senior that’s living on such a tight budget, that case of water, it’s a lot. Or a six-pack of Gatorade or especially, the six-pack of a nutritional drink – that can be a lot of money. And in the summer, a lot of our seniors don’t want to eat much so having those nutritional drinks or hydration drinks and the water makes a difference.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

