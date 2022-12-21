In stores and in fire stations and other spots around Yuma, Christmas trees have stood with tags describing the particular wishes of an “angel” in need. The angels are 12 years old or younger, and anyone can pick up a tag, fulfill the gift requests and leave them at a collection site where the gifts are sent to the Salvation Army for distribution to families needing some help for the holidays.
It’s been a strong tradition since its beginning in the ‘70s. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is described as a labor of love between the Salvation Army’s volunteers, the community members who donate and the partners who put up trees and collect gifts.
Speaking on behalf of the Salvation Army Yuma Corps, Lt. Amber Herzog explained that families apply to be recipients and are chosen if they meet certain criteria. Some families are flagged if they’re experiencing extenuating circumstances such as a death or the loss of a job. In these cases, they become an adoptive family and everyone in it gets a holiday meal and a gift, no matter their age. Regular angels are sent home with a holiday food box too, so everyone in the program is provided for each year.
“All of these families are at 130% or below of the poverty line so they’re all just struggling to get food on the table, much less presents under the tree,” Herzog said. “And it’s more about them feeling seen than it is them getting gifts. It’s saying, ‘Hey, you’re loved, you’re cared about by this community.’”
On Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, Salvation Army distributed presents and food to benefit 252 Yuma families including a total of 634 children. 86 tags didn’t come back fulfilled but thanks to the help of toy, clothing and monetary donations as well as a toy run by the Harley Owners Group, each child and family in the Angel Tree program are getting a Christmas this year.
To make the Christmas miracle possible, Herzog stated that it takes quite a few volunteers throughout the season. On distribution day alone, there were about 50 pairs of helping hands. Fifteen are a core group of regular volunteers who come back each year and several are folks who’ve been recipients in the past who want to give back.
“We’ve had a volunteer I know that was here helping us because he was a recipient last year and he knows what it meant to him to be able to receive gifts for his family for Christmas,” said Ruth Ann Wedel, a volunteer. “And so he came this year to be on the other end and be able to help out.
“You think about how tough times are – it’s amazing how people reach down deep and that just makes you get in the Christmas spirit.”
Wedel and fellow volunteer Dee Pringle shared that the experience has reminded them of how blessed they are when they see how many people are in need and how much generosity is being shown to them. Along with giving their time and helping with the distribution, they’ve been praying for the families to receive extra blessings.
“It’s been wonderful,” Pringle commented. “We’ve had a great turnout for volunteers and when we’ve needed more, we’ve been able to call people and they’re right here to come and help us. It’s very rewarding to see something that came from nothing come to fruition because when we got here, there was nothing here.”
Pringle referred to the fact that the distribution site – where Bed, Bath and Beyond used to stand – was filled with large red family bags, handmade doll houses, assembled bikes, holiday food boxes and more.
“It’s all because of the community and their generosity,” Herzog concluded. “We’re just the vessel. We get to bless these families because of the generosity of everyone here in Yuma that donated one item, donated to one of the toy runs, donated their time. I love seeing the families come out and volunteer and it’s just a great opportunity too.”
