In stores and in fire stations and other spots around Yuma, Christmas trees have stood with tags describing the particular wishes of an “angel” in need. The angels are 12 years old or younger, and anyone can pick up a tag, fulfill the gift requests and leave them at a collection site where the gifts are sent to the Salvation Army for distribution to families needing some help for the holidays.

It’s been a strong tradition since its beginning in the ‘70s. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is described as a labor of love between the Salvation Army’s volunteers, the community members who donate and the partners who put up trees and collect gifts.

