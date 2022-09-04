When a beloved pet gets lost, the task of bringing them back home can sometimes be challenging. Pet owners might turn to friends and family for help or post all over social media, but the Humane Society of Yuma and MGM Design have teamed up to offer Yuma families another option.

Enter www.YumaLostPets.com – a new, user-friendly website dedicated to reuniting missing pets with their families.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

