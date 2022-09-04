When a beloved pet gets lost, the task of bringing them back home can sometimes be challenging. Pet owners might turn to friends and family for help or post all over social media, but the Humane Society of Yuma and MGM Design have teamed up to offer Yuma families another option.
Enter www.YumaLostPets.com – a new, user-friendly website dedicated to reuniting missing pets with their families.
“We have to make sure that we’re utilizing all the different areas that we possibly can,” said HSOY Executive Director Annette Lagunas. “So we’ve made this site mobile friendly. You can see it on your phone – you don’t have to do it just from a computer. We’re trying to give our community members something that they can use, so this website really should be the go-to site for everybody who’s found or lost their pet. If you’re a social media person, great. Do that. But make sure it’s also on that website because we’ve got to be able to hit everybody – not just people who are social media users.”
According to Matt Molenar, owner of MGM Design, the website is easy to use. If you find a pet, head to the website, click “Report Found Pet” and enter a description of the pet. You can also add a quick photo from your smartphone.
For those missing a pet, click “Report Lost Pet” and add the pet’s information. The website then provides users with additional information on how to search for the pet depending on what type of animal it is.
Lagunas noted that what a person should do varies with the type of animal. Most dogs can be found within a one-mile radius and may be easier to spot, but when searching for cats, people should be checking trees, neighbors’ yards and under cars.
The website also creates listings of the pets as well as an interactive map to help reconnect pet parents with their missing furry – or scaly – friends.
Users can check out lists of pets who are currently lost and those who’ve been found by clicking on “View Lost Pets” and “View Found Pets” respectively. On the interactive map, lost pets show up as blue icons while found show up as green icons.
Lagunas shared that she was inspired to create a website after seeing a similar project presented at an animal welfare conference.
“I felt like this was something that our community would really embrace,” she said. “They love helping, they love getting in there, they love trying to reunite animals. So I figured this would be perfect for them to be able to assist. That’s how it came about. So I took it to Matt and his team, I showed them what I wanted and what I wanted changed and they were able to make it happen.”
Lagunas stated that the website has been up and running since the beginning of August, and it’s already gaining traction. Molenar wound up using it himself shortly after the launch when his family found finding someone’s pet tortoise in their neighborhood.
For MGM Design, the website is meant to help people connect and safely return pets of all sorts back to their owners.
“People love their pets,” said Molenar. “In my family, our cats rule the house. We wanted to create a tool to help pets find their way back home in the easy way possible, harnessing the power of the internet and a community that we know wants to help.”
And one other benefit? Helping pets find their way home helps HSOY regain some needed space in the shelter.
“YumaLostPets.com is just one more way for the citizens of Yuma County to help us help these pets,” Lagunas said. “70% of animals are found within one mile of their home, 42% of those animals are found within 500 feet. This website along with social media, speaking with your neighbors and holding lost animals for 48 hours will greatly decrease the amount of strays we see in our shelter.
“In Yuma County, only 12% of lost dogs and 1% of lost cats are returned to their owners after they are lost. I am thrilled about this new community resource and hope that with the community’s help, we can keep more and more pets out of the shelter and in their homes.”
Lagunas stated that the shelter is very full right now. To help HSOY, community members are encouraged to adopt a pet or take advantage of the shelter’s offer to microchip pets for free.
“I can’t tell you how many dogs come into the shelter where the owners have said, ‘Oh, well I was giving my dog a bath and the collar came out,’” Lagunas said. “There’s a lot of really clean dogs out there because we are getting that answer all the time, so we really need people to just microchip their pets because that microchip doesn’t typically come out.”
The process is simple and owners need only show up with their cat or dog to HSOY, located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, to get the microchip. Lagunas stated that the microchip – which is the size of a grain of rice – is injected into the skin between the shoulder blades.
“It takes 15 seconds and then we take a wand and we can scan it over the dog and a number will come up like a social security number,” she said. “Once we do that, we have a database that we can put that number into or a 1-800 number that people can call and give them that number and we can connect them with the pet parents. It’s a very, very easy, very fast way to get animals back to their people.”
To help Yuma’s pets find their way home, HSOY and MGM Design ask the community to spread the word on YumaLostPets.com.