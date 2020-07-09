Helping prepare for school: Free school supplies handed out to students, teachers in San Luis

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Students and teachers here can get free school supplies the next two Saturdays, thanks to the initiative of a San Luis resident and a group of volunteers he recruited to help him.
Supplies will be distributed to San Luis students in kindergarten through college Saturday in a drive-through event designed to promote social distancing. Then in a similar event July 18, supplies will be given to teachers in San Luis.
Gary Snyder, who is running simultaneously for seats on the San Luis City Council and the Gadsden Elementary School District’s governing board, said he hopes the campaign not only will help out students and teachers, but unite the community and demonstrate its commitment to education.
“When the students and teachers return to classes in August, they are going to need these resources, even if it could be education online,” Snyder said.
Helping him in the effort is a group of about 10 parents and teachers, who are assembling the supplies into packets that will be disinfected before being handed out.
The packets will be passed out to students as they remain in vehicles lined up in a drive-through event Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. at 2416 E. Aguirre St. All occupants of vehicles will be asked to wear face masks.
La Sanluisina, a San Luis eating establishment, will pass out free hotdogs in the event, Harvest Preparatory Academy staff will hand out information about the charter school.
Teachers will be able to pick up teaching supplies in the second drive-through event at the same location from 10 a.m. to noon on July 18.
Snyder said the supplies were purchased with his money and donations from residents in San Luis.
For more information about the events, call Snyder at 928-257-7290.