The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area is kicking off its second annual Giving Tuesday campaign this week. Giving Tuesday refers to the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when people are encouraged to turn their attention to their community and nonprofits.
The YCNHA is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that has for the past 20-plus years been charged with “restoring, preserving, maintaining and promoting Yuma’s history.” It has worked to restore the Colorado River riverfront adjacent to Historic Downtown Yuma and maintain and design new overlooks and trails in the Yuma East Wetlands.
The organization also manages Yuma’s two beloved state parks, the Colorado River State Historic Park, which tells the river’s past, present and future, and the infamous Yuma Territorial Prison, which shares the history of how inmates and desperados lived back in the day.
In the second Giving Tuesday campaign, the organization invites the community to “Be Yuma’s Future By Investing In Its Past.” Donations will be used to continue projects started with funds raised in the first campaign.
For the Yuma Territorial Prison “Save the Sally Port” project, the organization, through the generosity of the community this past year, came up with a short-term solution to address erosion. This project will begin this month and go into early December. However, YCNHA is still working to raise funds for a long-term solution.
Also, the organization added more photos about prisoners into cells and is researching animatronics and other technology to better enhance the visitor experience.
The Colorado River State Historic Park has added a new gift shop and art gallery, the Yuma Crossing Discovery Center, at the entrance to the park. The organization has been working to budget and prepare for repairs to the storehouse roof, which it hopes to have started by the first of the year. Near the Corral House, the organization will move the sidewalk to improve the drainage system and fix and add gutters as a precursor to adobe repair.
In addition to several new exhibits, the YCNHA recently completed an xeriscape garden, and the public is invited to become a Heritage Legacy member and buy a commemorative brick.
The Heritage Center, also known as the Old City Hall located at 181 W. 1st St., had a new HVAC unit installed to replace an old failed unit. The building houses the administrative offices of the YCNHA and other organizations. YCNHA has been working with a historic preservation consultant to evaluate and determine the cost of restoring and preserving the stucco on the 100-year-old building without damaging the structure.
At the Yuma East Wetlands, the organization continues to remove invasive species, clean the trails and beautify it for birders, hikers and the entire habitat within the wetlands.
YCNHA also welcomed a new East Wetlands manager, Bea Vizcarra. She has taken on previously awarded grant projects such as the Sunset View Wildlife Area and is investigating implementation of new trails and the creation of new overlooks.
“As we continue to enhance and preserve our historical parks, restore an 100-year-old building and create new trails and overlooks in the Yuma East Wetlands, we encourage you to give a gift whether it be your time, talent or treasure,” the YCNHA said in a letter sent to stakeholders. “The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area appreciates your investment in your hometown treasures.”
To donate, go to https://www.yumaheritage.com/donate.html. To learn more, contact Sarah Halligan at Sarah.Halligan@yumaaz.gov or Lisa Dickson at Lisa.Dickson@yumaaz.gov or call 928-373-5198.
For more information on the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, go to https://www.yumaheritage.com.