HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION CEREMONIES
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19
Vista High School – 7 p.m. in person (four guests per graduate) and live streamed at www.facebook.com/VHSLobos.
Gila Ridge High School, 7150 E. 24th St.
THURSDAY, MAY 20
Student Choice High School – 4 p.m. in person
North Phoenix Baptist Church, 5757 N. Central Ave.
FRIDAY, MAY 21
Cibola High School – 8 p.m. in person (four guests per graduate) and live streamed at www.facebook.com/CibolaHighSchoolRaiders.
4100 W. 20th St.
Gila Ridge High School – 8 p.m. in person (four guests per graduate) and live streamed at www.facebook.com/GRHSofficial.
7150 E. 24th St.
Kofa High School – 8 p.m. in person (four guests per graduate) and live streamed at www.facebook.com/KofaHighSchoolKings.
3100 S. Avenue A
San Luis High School – 8 p.m. in person (four guests per graduate) and live streamed at www.facebook.com/SanLuisHighSchoolSidewinders.
1250 8th Ave.
Yuma High School – 8 p.m. in person (four guests per graduate) and live streamed at www.facebook.com/YumaHighSchoolCriminals.
400 S. 6th Ave.
THURSDAY, MAY 27
Aztec High School – 9 a.m. in person
2440 W. 28th St.
Antelope Union High School – 7 p.m. in person (four guests per graduate) and live streamed at www.facebook.com/OfficialAUHS.
9168 S. Ave. 36 E
FRIDAY, MAY 28
Yuma Catholic High School – 7 p.m. in person
2100 W. 28th St.
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
Harvest Preparatory Academy, Yuma – 6 p.m. in person (eight guests per graduate) and live streamed www.facebook.com/harvestprep.
350 E. 18th St.
Harvest Preparatory Academy, San Luis – 6 p.m. in person (eight guests per graduate) and live streamed at www.facebook.com/HPASanLuis.
1044 N. 10th Ave.