HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION CEREMONIES

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19

Vista High School – 7 p.m. in person (four guests per graduate) and live streamed at www.facebook.com/VHSLobos.

Gila Ridge High School, 7150 E. 24th St.

THURSDAY, MAY 20

Student Choice High School – 4 p.m. in person

North Phoenix Baptist Church, 5757 N. Central Ave.

FRIDAY, MAY 21

Cibola High School – 8 p.m. in person (four guests per graduate) and live streamed at www.facebook.com/CibolaHighSchoolRaiders.

4100 W. 20th St.

Gila Ridge High School – 8 p.m. in person (four guests per graduate) and live streamed at www.facebook.com/GRHSofficial.

7150 E. 24th St.

Kofa High School – 8 p.m. in person (four guests per graduate) and live streamed at www.facebook.com/KofaHighSchoolKings.

3100 S. Avenue A

San Luis High School – 8 p.m. in person (four guests per graduate) and live streamed at www.facebook.com/SanLuisHighSchoolSidewinders.

1250 8th Ave.

Yuma High School – 8 p.m. in person (four guests per graduate) and live streamed at www.facebook.com/YumaHighSchoolCriminals.

400 S. 6th Ave.

THURSDAY, MAY 27

Aztec High School – 9 a.m. in person

2440 W. 28th St.

Antelope Union High School – 7 p.m. in person (four guests per graduate) and live streamed at www.facebook.com/OfficialAUHS.

9168 S. Ave. 36 E

FRIDAY, MAY 28

Yuma Catholic High School – 7 p.m. in person

2100 W. 28th St.

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

Harvest Preparatory Academy, Yuma – 6 p.m. in person (eight guests per graduate) and live streamed www.facebook.com/harvestprep.

350 E. 18th St.

Harvest Preparatory Academy, San Luis – 6 p.m. in person (eight guests per graduate) and live streamed at www.facebook.com/HPASanLuis.

1044 N. 10th Ave.

