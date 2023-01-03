We are in the digital age and communication is everything.
At U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG), the team that oversees various types of communication across the range received high stakes training in early December.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We are in the digital age and communication is everything.
At U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG), the team that oversees various types of communication across the range received high stakes training in early December.
Bob Vogt, safety quality assurance/continuous process improvement manager, initiated the training to get range communications teams members certified to climb communications towers for maintenance and repairs.
“If something were to go wrong on one of these towers, the wires, a light, cabling or antenna, these people now will be qualified to go up and replace or work on that equipment, without having to call an outside entity to have it done.”
This ability has the potential to minimize downtime when there are communications issues.
While some of the team members have previous climbing experience like Lorenzo Duran, who climbed while working for a cable company, none could climb without being certified.
The first portion of training was in-class instruction then the four men geared up for hands-on instruction. They got familiarized with the hardness, carabiner clip, ropes, and knots while on the ground. Then it was time to put their skills to the test. With hearts pounding the men took turns climbing the tower.
“I feel a little tired and winded, but I feel good,” recounted Duran who made the climb look easy after two-decades of not climbing.
Jim Gray, the only non-range communications technician in the group, is a safety quality assurance specialist. His job entails accident investigations and accident/incident reports among other duties. He was the first to go up, while admittedly feeling “very nervous,” but he pushed past the nerves.
“This was overcoming a fear and learning something new at the same time,” said Gray once he had two feet firmly on the ground. Gray volunteered to become certified to have a better understanding of the requirements.
Carrying about 40 pounds of gear, they each made their ascent climbing halfway up the tower and then climbed across.
The four learned about the roles and duties of being the climber and the ground support. The training included rescue maneuvers as well. While the men are not first responders, they will be able to act quickly if one of their team members slips.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. High around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.