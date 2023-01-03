YPG training

The first portion of training was in-class instruction, then the four men geared up for hands-on instruction. They got familiarized with the hardness, carabiner clip, ropes, and knots while on the ground. Benjamin Megui is pictured testing his gear as the instructor supervises.

 By ANA HENDERSON/U.S. ARMY YUMA PROVING GROUND

We are in the digital age and communication is everything.

At U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG), the team that oversees various types of communication across the range received high stakes training in early December.

