The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area is taking history on the road with a tour that kicks off Wednesday. It’s free and open to the public.
City historian Tina Clark and Lowell Perry, YCNHA executive director, will share the history of local landmarks such as the Yuma Territorial Prison, Colorado River State Historic Park, Yuma East Wetlands Park and Trails, Pivot Point Plaza and Historic City Hall as well as information on the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area.
The YCNHA oversees these landmarks and has the mission of restoring, preserving, maintaining and promoting Yuma’s historical riverfront.
The first tour location will be at the Pint House and Bar and will feature appetizers, cash bar and “Yuma’s infamous history.” The presentation will start at 2 p.m. and be followed by a question-and-answer session.
The tour will then continue to the following locations and dates:
• April 6: Rolls and Bowls, 1627 Cesar Chavez St., San Luis, 6-7:30 p.m.
• April 11: The Den at Coyote Wash Golf Course, 11902 William St., Wellton, 3-5 p.m.
• April 26: Foothills Library, 13226 S Frontage Road, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information on the YCNHA and/or landmarks, visit www.yumaheritage.com or call 928-373-5198.