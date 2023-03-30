PHOENIX – The press aide for Gov. Katie Hobbs was forced out after a Twitter post, made hours after the Nashville school shooting, that some people said supported violence against those who oppose rights for transgender people.

“The governor does not condone violence in any form,’’ Hobbs’ office said Wednesday in a prepared statement about Josselyn Berry. “The post by the press secretary is not reflective of the values of the administration.’’

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you