Two Yuma County residents have been appointed to the Arizona-Mexico Commission.
Gov. Katie Hobbs announced the appointments of Julie Engel, president and CEO of Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation, and Buna George, executive director of the Greater Yuma Port Authority.
In February, the governor dismissed all the sitting commissioners and invited them to reapply for a seat. Engel was among those who reapplied.
Additionally, the governor announced that the commission’s first Binational Plenary in over four years will take place in the fall.
The mission of the cross-border nonprofit organization is to “improve the economic prosperity and quality of life for all Arizonans through strong, public/private collaborations in advocacy, trade, networking and information,” according to the AMC website.
The Hobbs administration is working closely with Sonoran counterparts to ensure that Arizona is aligned and ready to begin working in a coordinated manner to advance cross-border initiatives.
“Mexico is a major economic and cultural partner,” Hobbs said in a press release. “These appointees have the expertise needed to ensure we leverage that partnership to create jobs and grow the economy, promote cultural exchange, and keep every community safe. With this diverse group of business and community leaders, I’m confident we can build a strong and collaborative cross-border relationship.”
“The Government of Sonora is excited to continue strengthening the AMC relationship,” said David Figueroa, Sonora’s state government representative in Arizona. “This is a great time to relaunch this mechanism of collaboration under the leadership of Gov. Hobbs and Gov. Durazo, who jointly promote projects of shared vision in search of improving economic, social and cultural aspects for the inhabitants of our region.”
Each border county has at least two representatives, and there are more women in this group than have ever served simultaneously.
Applications are still accepted on a rolling basis for those interested in applying, as additional appointments may be made. Visit bc.azgovernor.gov to fill out an application.