Election 2022 Arizona

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake speaks to supporters at a campaign event in Queen Creek on Oct. 5, 2022.

 Ross D. Franklin/AP

PHOENIX – Gov. Katie Hobbs is asking the state Court of Appeals to toss out Kari Lake’s latest bid to overturn the 2022 election saying it based on “mere speculation of election misconduct and conjecture regarding its supposed result.’’

In an extensive filing, Abha Khanna, the governor’s lead lawyer, said that the Republican contender failed to offer any evidence at her trial last month that any vote was not counted. Khanna said even the ballots that on-site tabulators in Maricopa County could not read ultimately were tallied at a central location.

